Gov. Lombardo, Nevada officials address President Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada officials are addressing President Donald Trump's decision to strike three of Iran's key nuclear sites on Saturday, with some showing their support and others in opposition.
Shortly after the president's evening address to the nation, Gov. Joe Lombardo said in an X post that he supports President Trump's military action.
"I stand with Israel and appreciate President Trump's thoughtful and timely action to neutralize Iranian nuclear sites. A nuclear Iran would threaten global security and pose a direct threat to both Israel and America," Lombardo said.
President Trump announced the U.S. is officially joining Israel's campaign to ensure Iran does not reach the capability to produce nuclear weapons, according to Scripps News.
"I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," President Trump said in his address to the nation on Saturday evening.
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., showed opposition to Trump's decision, stating on X, "POTUS has launched another war: one that Congress has not authorized, Nevadans don't support, and Trump himself said he would never pursue."
For context, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., introduced a bipartisan War Powers Resolution that would stop Trump from authorizing military strikes without congressional approval, according to Scripp News.
On Sunday, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen took a more balanced position to the air strikes, showing support for U.S. troops involved and standing firm on her belief that Iran should not possess nuclear capabilities, but also stating further military action must have congressional authorization.
“While we wait to learn more about the results of U.S. strikes on Iran and whether or not we have damaged Iran’s nuclear infrastructure beyond repair, I thank our U.S. servicemembers for carrying out this limited, targeted, and hopefully decisive action.
“The Iranian Regime has made it clear that they will do everything in their power to destroy the United States and Israel, and their nuclear program has been a means to that end. That is why I have never wavered in my firm belief that Iran cannot be allowed to develop or obtain a nuclear weapon.
“As we await confirmation of the impact of last night’s mission, the President must involve Congress before taking any further U.S. military action against Iran and must respect Congress’s sole constitutional role in the authorization of the use of force. I look forward to being briefed by the Administration this week on the intelligence that led to U.S. strikes and how we plan to protect American servicemembers from retaliation."
"My thoughts are with our servicemembers who carried out these strikes, and I continue to pray for the safety of U.S. troops and personnel still in the region.”
June 22, 2025