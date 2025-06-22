Gov. Lombardo, Nevada officials address President Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada officials are addressing President Donald Trump's decision to strike three of Iran's key nuclear sites on Saturday, with some showing their support and others in opposition.

Shortly after the president's evening address to the nation, Gov. Joe Lombardo said in an X post that he supports President Trump's military action.

"I stand with Israel and appreciate President Trump's thoughtful and timely action to neutralize Iranian nuclear sites. A nuclear Iran would threaten global security and pose a direct threat to both Israel and America," Lombardo said.

My statement on President Trump’s address to the nation this evening: pic.twitter.com/ozG6oLKD9F — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) June 22, 2025

President Trump announced the U.S. is officially joining Israel's campaign to ensure Iran does not reach the capability to produce nuclear weapons, according to Scripps News.

National Politics Trump warns Iran against retaliating after US strikes, hints at regime change Scripps News Group

"I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," President Trump said in his address to the nation on Saturday evening.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., showed opposition to Trump's decision, stating on X, "POTUS has launched another war: one that Congress has not authorized, Nevadans don't support, and Trump himself said he would never pursue."

.@POTUS has launched another war: one that Congress has not authorized, Nevadans don’t support, and Trump himself said he would never pursue.I’ve signed onto @RepThomasMassie’s War Powers Resolution to prevent further U.S. involvement without Congressional approval. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) June 22, 2025

For context, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., introduced a bipartisan War Powers Resolution that would stop Trump from authorizing military strikes without congressional approval, according to Scripp News.

On Sunday, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen took a more balanced position to the air strikes, showing support for U.S. troops involved and standing firm on her belief that Iran should not possess nuclear capabilities, but also stating further military action must have congressional authorization.