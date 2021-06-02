GOP candidate for governor Lee makes pitch to Republicans

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee left the Democratic Party and joined the GOP less than two months ago.

But the gubernatorial candidate is working to assure Republicans that he's one of them. Lee told several hundred members of the state's largest Republican club on Tuesday that he is "pro-gun, pro-life," "pro-jobs, pro-God" and "pro-Republican."

Lee left the Democratic Party in April, citing a shift toward socialism among Nevada Democrats.

Lee is facing Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary scheduled to be held in the summer of 2022.

Incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was elected in 2018 and is running for another term.