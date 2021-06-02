Watch
GOP candidate for governor Lee makes pitch to Republicans

Posted at 7:52 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 10:08:41-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee left the Democratic Party and joined the GOP less than two months ago.

PREVIOUS STORY: North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announces 2022 Nevada gubernatorial campaign

But the gubernatorial candidate is working to assure Republicans that he's one of them. Lee told several hundred members of the state's largest Republican club on Tuesday that he is "pro-gun, pro-life," "pro-jobs, pro-God" and "pro-Republican."

Lee left the Democratic Party in April, citing a shift toward socialism among Nevada Democrats.

Lee is facing Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary scheduled to be held in the summer of 2022.

Incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was elected in 2018 and is running for another term.

