Goodwill to host annual holiday resource fair on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada wants to help you!

Goodwill will host its 5th annual holiday resource fair on Friday, December 3rd at the Boulevard Mall.

The event will host several not-for-profit and government agencies who provide no-cost services to southern Nevada.

Representatives will be on-site to provide information and instructions on how to apply for services like SNAP benefits, housing, rental assistance, childcare, and legal aid.

Karen Marben with Goodwill said the goal is to help chip away at the overwhelming need to help people who have struggled during the pandemic.

“We are always here to help. Whether it’s basic needs like food or shelter, we need to get that to folks. This helps them get into a job and a career with upward mobility and that’s really what Goodwill is all about,” Marben said.

In addition to resources, a pop-up food distribution site will be available during the event.