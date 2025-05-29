Good Ticket Award presented to LVMPD officer for compassion for three children during a violent event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officer Michael Monteleone received the Good Ticket Award on Thursday for his compassion for three young children during a violent event, according to the LVMPD Foundation.

GOOD TICKET AWARD 🎉Resorts World honored Officer Michael Monteleone of the Downtown Area Command with a Good Ticket Award in recognition of his extraordinary compassion and humanity during a critical incident.In a recent event, Monteleone responded to a call involving a… pic.twitter.com/Wnfw01kMA1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 29, 2025

We told you about this incident in March, when police announced their investigation of a homicide in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas. According to police, the victim brought her children to the man's home for visitation when she was killed. Police say the man then shot himself.

The LVMPD Foundation said that their three sons — ages 4, 6, and 8 — were outside at the time of the shooting. The identities of the parents and children have not been released at this time.

“Upon arrival, Officer Monteleone immediately took the children under his care, recognizing that his most important role at that moment was to comfort and protect them. He kept the boys in his patrol vehicle, engaging them in conversation about school, soccer, and the equipment in his vehicle, Despite the trauma unfolding around them, Officer Monteleone managed to keep the children calm, offering gentle explanations and emotional support.” — LVMPD Foundation

WATCH | Bodycam footage of Officer Monteleone attending to the young children at the scene

Officer Monteleone's bodycam footage

According to LVMPD Foundation, the boys stayed with Officer Monteleone for more than two hours before being reunited with family members.