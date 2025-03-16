Police: Woman killed in home near downtown Las Vegas; suspected shooter found dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas.

Police tell us officers were called to a home near Bruce Street and Bonanza Road on Saturday evening on reports that a woman had been shot.

Police investigate homicide near downtown Las Vegas

When police arrived, they heard another gunshot from inside the home, said Lt. Robert Price of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section.

Price says the officers rushed inside and found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Price says the woman was taken to University Medical Center, but she did not survive.

During their investigation, police learned the man and woman had been in a long-term relationship, Price said. The woman is believed to have brought her children to the home for visitation with the man.

At some point, Price says, the two began to argue and the man shot the woman. When police arrived, Price says the man then turned the gun on himself.

"This is a very tragic, tragic event," he said. "We encourage everybody who has any type of domestic violence issues to please reach out to support services [like] the Family Justice Center. It does not have to end like this."

The identities of the man and woman have not been released. Police did say the children are safe and were not harmed.