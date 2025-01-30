Good Morning, Las Vegas: What we know about the Army helicopter and passenger jet crash near DC

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

High pressure building in will give us tranquil weather with highs in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s today and Friday.

We have a pleasant weekend ahead with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and 70 by Sunday.

Mild Afternoons Ahead

Roads are looking clear Thursday morning, with any crashes we were following cleared by the time of this report.

Traffic outlook for Jan. 30, 2025

Interim superintendent admits there's still work to be done within Clark County School District

CCSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen Mitchell delivered this year's "State of the Schools" address on Wednesday.

She acknowledged the progress the district has made but also admits there's much more work. to be done.

Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Justin Hinton got to ask the interim superintendent about the progress and the challenges the district still needs to overcome.

Interim superintendent admits there's still work to be done within Clark County School District

Nevada residents urged to prepare for May 7 Real ID deadline

The clock is ticking for those who need to get their Real ID before the May 7, 2025, deadline.

If you plan to fly or enter a federal facility after that date, you’ll need a Real ID or another approved form of identification. However, many are still unsure about the process and the required documents.

Good Morning Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins visited the DMV to apply for her real ID to get a firsthand look at what it takes.

Nevada residents urged to prepare for May 7 Real ID deadline

No survivors found after Army helicopter collides with passenger jet near DC

Fatalities have been reported after a Black Hawk military helicopter collided with a regional jet that was approaching Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, authorities said Wednesday night.

Chief John A. Donnelly said in a Thursday morning news conference that officials do not believe anyone on board the plane or helicopter survived the crash.