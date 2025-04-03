Good Morning, Las Vegas: What new tariffs mean for local businesses, chilly temps stick around, and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Scattered showers and isolated storms on Thursday as an area of low pressure remains overhead.

Chilly temperatures continue with highs only reaching into the low 60s.

Drier on Friday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chilly, Less Wind, A Stray Shower

We're already seeing some delays throughout the valley due to ongoing construction, especially along the 1-15. There are some surface street crashes as well, so allow that extra time to get where you are going this morning.

Traffic outlook for April 3, 2025

President Donald Trump announces new tariffs. What does this mean for businesses?

President Donald Trump recently announced a new wave of tariffs. To understand what that means for the average consumer, Jhovani Carillo spoke to a financial analyst about Trump's tariffs.

Gov. Joe Lombardo's new housing proposal faces scrutiny from Nevada lawmakers

Gov. Joe Lombardo presented his housing plan to Nevada lawmakers Wednesday, as Democrats asked pointed questions, especially about a provision that would waive prevailing wage rules for projects.

Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius breaks down what happened what the bill entails and what happened in the Assembly.

'It was really shocking': Why was this high school wrestler’s senior season cut short?

Micah Feller has competed on the varsity wrestling team all four years at Shadow Ridge High School.

However, Feller’s final season was cut short. Alex Eschelman explains how.