Good Morning, Las Vegas: Warmer temps, tariff pauses and more

Tuesday morning brings low 50s with breezes at 5-15 mph in Las Vegas. Windier weather is expected for the rest of the work and school week.

Southwest afternoon gusts at 30-35 mph are in the forecast each day through Friday.

Highs today in Las Vegas should hit 78°, breaking the old record of 76° from 1953. Partly cloudy weather this morning will give way to a mostly sunny sky.

Windy and Warm

Sunset Road, east and west of Boulder Highway, is reopening today, eight days ahead of schedule. Crews worked double shifts to reopen Sunset as early as possible to minimize the impact on residents and businesses.

However, drivers this morning should avoid the intersection of Tropicana and Decatur as authorities investigate a wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Traffic outlook for Feb. 4, 2025

Happening today: Clark County holds public hearing on amending animal welfare ordinance

We're following what's happening in local government, and we know protecting animals is our valley is top of mind for many of you, with recent cases of animal abuse and neglect making headlines.

Clark County commissioners will hold a public hearing today on an ordinance that would amend rules related to animal welfare.

It would provide enforcement tools to combat illegal breeding and reduce shelter overcrowding while clarifying mandatory microchipping requirements.

It would address issues related to tripping and animal abandonment and create an animal handler training program for pet service providers among other things.

The City of Las Vegas recently passed similar measures that target animal abandonment and hoarding.

City of Las Vegas to discuss new bills addressing animal abandonment, hoarding

Local experts weigh in on LVMPD immigration and ICE policy update

The signing of the Laken Riley Act has pushed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to update its policy on who can be reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This is the first piece of legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump. Now, Metro can report more types of crimes to ICE.

Joe Moeller looked into what these changes are.

Local experts weigh in on LVMPD immigration and ICE policy update

Proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico paused after countries agree to tougher border security measures

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the proposed tariffs between the U.S. and Canada will be paused for 30 days.

The development came hours after President Donald Trump said he would pause his plan to impose tariffs on Mexico for a month after speaking with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The 10% tariffs on goods from China are still slated to go into effect on today.

Abel Garcia recently spoke to one local business to get a look at how they expect to be impacted by these upcoming tariffs.