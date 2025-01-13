Good Morning, Las Vegas: Valley firefighters helping in Southern California and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

North gusts to 25 mph continue today around Las Vegas, with 30 mph gusts in the northwest valley.

Southern Nevada wakes up to the 30s each morning this week. Highs in Las Vegas only reach the mid 50s today and tomorrow.

North gusts in the valley return to 20 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Wednesday approach 60° as sunshine continues.

Cold and Breezy Days Ahead

A truck fire has shut down a portion of I-11/U.S. 95 northbound at Charleston Boulevard.

Channel 13 is working to learn more, including what caused the fire.

Valley firefighters continue to assist in Southern California fire fight

The battle against several destructive Southern California fires rages on, and firefighters from across the world, including some from our valley are helping in the fight.

Amid all the devastation, our local heroes are standing strong helping in the firefights, and on Sunday we got an update on how they're doing and the impact they're making.

Las Vegas just had one of its hottest years on record - so did Earth

Locals know, 2024 was a hot year here in Las Vegas. In fact, we tied for the hottest year on record with 2017.

All that record heat puts us in lockstep with global temperatures. NASA and NOAA just made the official announcement: 2024 was the warmest year on record.

ICYMI: Golden Knights beat the Wild 4-1 for share of NHL lead

The Vegas Golden Knights broke open a tie game with three third-period goals to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Sunday night.

The Golden Knights joined Washington and Winnipeg atop the NHL with 61 points, avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Up next, the Golden Knights are at Nashville on Tuesday night.