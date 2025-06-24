Good Morning, Las Vegas: Upcoming 215 lane closures, new developments in Middle East conflict

KTNV — As you get ready to start your Tuesday, we wanted to update you with new developments in the Middle East coming out overnight.

We also wanted to let you know about some upcoming road closures and how today looks like our last day in the 90s for a while.

Happening today: New affordable senior housing community opening

A new affordable housing community for seniors is opening its doors today in the southeast part of town near Eastern and the 215.

It's called Heirloom at Pebble, and the nearly $48 million project will provide nearly 200 affordable units along with vital services for seniors on fixed and low incomes.

Shakeria Hawkins reports live from the new complex with more on what this means for local seniors.

Looking ahead: Lane closures coming to western section of 215

Drivers in Summerlin and the northwest valley need to plan for major overnight closures on the 215 Beltway this week.

The Beltway will shut down between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway for two nights. Northbound lanes close Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will stay closed until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Then, the southbound lanes will close on Thursday at 8 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the closures are necessary so crews can set bridge supports for the Summerlin Parkway bridge widening.

Detours will be in place, but expect delays if you're traveling in the area.

Guy Tannenbaum broke down everything you need to know about the Summerlin Parkway interchange project.

A deeper look into the 215 & Summerlin Parkway Interchange project starting in February

Developing overnight: Israel says Iran launches more missiles after ceasefire starts. Iranian military denies that

A tentative truce faltered Tuesday when Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect and vowed to retaliate.

Iran’s military denied firing on Israel, state media reported — but explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel midmorning, and an Israeli military official said two Iranian missiles were intercepted.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague that in his view, both sides had violated the nascent agreement he had announced earlier.

Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire 'is in effect' and Israeli planes won't attack anymore

Highs in the mid-90s today give way to 100° tomorrow, and we're back above-average for the end of the week, the weekend, and next week.

Sunshine mixes with wildfire smoke at times today and tomorrow around Southern Nevada, so the sky will be hazy at times. The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today and tomorrow due to increased ozone from that distant wildfire smoke.

Last Day in 90s, Wildfire Smoke

We're all green in regards to construction, congestion and crashes on the roadways this morning, so you should be able to allow normal time in your commute today.