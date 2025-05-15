Good Morning, Las Vegas: Today is Las Vegas's 120th birthday!

KTNV — In case you didn't know, today is Las Vegas's 120th birthday!

Before you get your day started, we wanted to make sure you knew about some impacts to traffic this morning and a water drive happening today ahead of the summer season.

We have some good news as the southbound lanes of I-15 are back open after an overnight road closure.

We do want to remind you that tonight, another closure will take place, this time the northbound lanes.

We also want to let you know about a crash in the area of the airport connector, so allow for extra time if you are heading that way this morning.

Traffic outlook for May 15, 2025

Today, Las Vegas is celebrating its 120th birthday!

Las Vegas was founded on May 15, 1905, as a small railroad stop in the desert. It quickly evolved into a tourism, hospitality, and entertainment destination. More than 50 years later, the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign was established, becoming a symbol for the Entertainment Capital of the World.

We asked you about your favorite thing about living in Las Vegas. You can add your reason right here on our Facebook page.

Water drives begin as weather continues to warm

As the heat is slowly beginning to ramp up here in the valley, access to clean drinking water can mean the difference between safety and serious health risks.

That's why one radio station is launching a water drive, hoping to make a difference before extreme temperatures set in.

Isabella Martin brings us on more on how the effort is coming together and how you can make a difference.

Bottled water drive happening today

ICYMI: Vegas Golden Knights fall to Edmonton Oilers, ending postseason

Summer is coming early for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Knights fell to the Edmonton Oilers, 1-0, in overtime in Game 5 Wednesday night, ending their postseason run.

Vegas Golden Knights fall to Edmonton Oilers, ending postseason

Thursday starts in the low 60s early with light winds and a mostly sunny sky.

Las Vegas sees mid-80s and afternoon breezes of 5-15 mph with a sunny sky.

Tonight dips to the mid-60s as calm conditions continue.

Friday brings mid 80s (after starting in the mid 60s) and a mostly cloudy afternoon as southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph.