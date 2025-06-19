Good Morning, Las Vegas: Today is Juneteenth

KTNV — Today is Juneteenth, a federal holiday, meaning offices around the valley will be closed today.

We also want you to know that in addition to an Extreme Heat Warning, we're also seeing a Red Flag Warning. Justin Bruce breaks that down so you can stay safe today.

Thursday afternoon sizzles at 109° in Las Vegas, and our Extreme Heat Warning continues until 10 p.m. Winds pick back up today, and stay up Friday through Saturday.

Morning breezes are light but winds reach 15-25 mph from midday through afternoon. Because it's dry, conditions are ripe for fires to spread quickly, and a Red Flag Warning is in place today and tomorrow.

Very Hot, Breezy Today

Today is Juneteenth National Independence Day

Today is Juneteenth, a time to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. when a group of slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

If you're looking for ways to celebrate, events are happening all across the valley today and through the weekend, which you can find HERE.

How to celebrate an honor Juneteenth in Las Vegas

Following-up: Casino proposed for Historic Westside rejected by city council

A multi-story casino will not be coming to Las Vegas's Historic Westside, at least for now. City Council voted 6 to 1 to reject the Harlem Nights project planned near Jackson and F Street.

Residents who packed the meeting strongly opposed the project. The city cited concerns about increased traffic, noise pollution, and potential negative impacts on the neighborhood's character.

Mayor Shelley Berkley told developers they need to reconsider their plans and better engage with the community.

Developer Shlomo Meiri argued they made several revisions, including reducing the building from 60 stories to 22, but that still exceeds the area's seven-story zoning limit.

Meiri said that limitation would make the project unprofitable. Developers must now either abandon the project or revise their plans to meet the land's zoning requirements. If they seek re-zoning, they would have to wait another year before bringing the project back before city council.

We've been following this story and heard from residents directly their thoughts on the proposed project.

Another casino in the Historic Westside has been proposed. Will the plan hold?

With Nevada shifting back to cage-free only, where do egg supply and prices stand now?

After June 20, it's back to cage-free eggs only in Nevada, as the state's temporary order suspending its cage-free rule comes to an end.

Anjali Patel is following up to see where egg supply and prices stand now as the state shifts back.

With Nevada shifting back to cage-free only, where do egg supply and prices stand now?

Roadways are looking good so far this morning. We've been seeing lower volume with schools out for summer break. We anticipate seeing even fewer people on the roads during the morning commute for everyone who has the federal holiday off.