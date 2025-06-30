Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tips to save on A/C repairs, groundbreaking on new elementary school

KTNV — As temperatures continue to rise, we wanted to share some ways you can prevent costly A/C repairs. We also wanted to bring you an update on some elementary schools coming to the valley.

Happening today: CCSD breaking ground on new elementary school

This morning, the Clark County School District will break ground on a brand new campus for Wengert Elementary School.

Justin Hinton will be there to hear more about its flexible learning spaces, upgraded safety and security, and cutting-edge technology.

The plan is to open the new campus in August of 2026.

It's all part of the 2015 Capital Improvement Program, an ongoing effort to modernize and rebuild aging campuses across the Clark County School District.

The same vision is also taking shape in the west valley, where children of Helen Marie Smith Elementary are inspiring big changes.

Earlier this month, CCSD broke ground on a replacement school right on the existing site. Like other new campuses, it will feature flexible learning spaces and enhanced safety measures.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert says community voices are playing a key role in the process.

The new Helen Marie Smith Elementary School is expected to open in time for the 2026 school year, just like the replacement campus at Wengert.

How to prevent costly A/C repairs as temperatures heat up

It's only June, but we're already seeing dangerously high temperatures across the valley, and that means your air conditioner is working overtime.

If your A/C unit breaks, you may have to wait longer for repairs and even pay more because of a growing A/C parts shortage.

We want to help keep you cool and save you money. That's why Shakeria Hawkins is live at a local A/C repair shop in east Las Vegas with what you can do right now to prevent costly repairs.

New bike trail at Red Rock Canyon aims to improve safety after decades of community advocacy

After nearly 20 years of community advocacy, construction on a multi-use trail at Red Rock Canyon is set to begin this Tuesday, addressing long-standing safety concerns for cyclists and visitors.

The Red Rock Legacy Trail will stretch nearly 19 miles, connecting the entire Red Rock National Conservation Area from the edge of Summerlin in the north to Blue Diamond Road in the south.

WATCH |Cyclists and activists share their thoughts on Red Rock Canyon road conditions

Temperatures will continue to climb through the next couple of days with highs approaching 110 on both Monday and Tuesday. But this high-pressure warming us up is on track to move east mid-week and we'll see some relief from the extreme heat.

Weather forecast for June 30, 2025

Our roadways are mostly clear this morning. The only traffic slowdowns we are seeing are just from some overnight roadwork projects, but those should be cleared by the time most people head out the door.