Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tariffs on Mexico and Canada set to begin today

High pressure builds in briefly today, giving us more sun and milder temps.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, and winds will be lighter. The next system moves in on Wednesday, bringing some rain and wind, and this will continue on Thursday.

A crash is blocking the two right lanes of Rancho southbound near W Washington Avenue this morning.

Allow for some extra time in your commute if you travel in that area.

Proposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada set to begin today

Tonight, President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress, where he will likely explain his tariffs to the American people.

This means you could see significant price hikes on products you use every day.

Whiskey Pete's hoping to keep gaming license while closed

A popular resort in Primm that was once a popular stop for travelers between Las Vegas and Southern California could be closed for up to three years.

We told you the resort closed abruptly late last year. In a letter to Clark County commissioners, resort officials explained that traffic at the state line in recent years has not been enough to support the multiple resorts there. However, they do expect a boost in business in the years to come with the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport planned for the area between Jean and Primm.

In the meantime, we've learned through commission agenda documents that Whiskey Pete's hopes to keep its gaming license while it's temporarily shuttered.

Today, Clark County commissioners will consider a request to waive gaming license requirements for up to two years with the possibility of two additional six-month extensions at the resort while keeping the truck stop and the slot machines there open.

We've reached out to Affinity Gaming, which owns Whiskey Pete's, for more details and are waiting to hear back.

Nevada Democrats push again for universal free school meals statewide

Despite a gubernatorial veto two years ago, Democratic lawmakers are once again advocating for a bill that would provide free school breakfast and lunch to every student in Nevada.

The bill — Assembly Bill 268 — initially called for $86 million over the next two years to ensure every student in the state who wanted a breakfast or lunch at school could get one. But under an amendment, that amount will be reduced to $33 million over the biennium.

The reason for the change, according to bill sponsor Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Clark County, is that Clark County and eight other Nevada counties already provide free school meals to students under a formula related to a region's overall income.

Two years ago, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed a nearly identical bill, Assembly Bill 319, which would have allocated $43 million for school meals. In his veto message, Lombardo argued that food is wasted, most students were already eligible for school meals and other state funds were available for meals.

The bill has until April 11 to leave the Ways & Means Committee.

