Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tackling summer food insecurity, hope on the horizon for Windsor Park

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to make sure you knew that while we are no longer under an Extreme Heat Warning, the temperatures will still stay in the triple digits this week.

We also wanted to let you know about hope on the horizon for Windsor Park and how one local organization is working to tackle summer food insecurity.

Mostly sunny and dry today with a forecast high of 107°. That's just shy of the record of 109° set in 2022.

The triple digits will continue through the rest of the week and Father's Day Weekend.

More wind starting on Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph, and that will continue through Friday.

Hot, Breezy Afternoons Ahead

How local organizations are tackling summer food insecurity

According to Three Square Food Bank, hundreds of thousands of Southern Nevadans are food insecure. That means they don't know where their next meal will come from. That number includes more than 100,000 children. This morning, Anyssa Bohanana has more on the organizations working to make sure no child goes hungry, especially during the summer months.

How local organizations are tackling summer food insecurity

Happening tonight: Windsor Park developer to discuss new subdivision during North Las Vegas planning commission meeting

After years of uncertainty, residents of the sinking Windsor Park community in North Las Vegas are now one step closer to finding a new place to call home.

A developer is looking to build new homes on an 18-acre plot near Carey Avenue and West Street, about a mile away from the current neighborhood.

The developer is expected to present plans, including a request to rezone the land for residential use, at Wednesday night's North Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo reports on the latest developments for Windsor Park residents

Windsor Park developer to discuss new subdivision at planning commission meeting for residents

ICYMI: Gov. Joe Lombardo signs Reba's Law, increasing penalties for animal cruelty offenses

Increased penalties for animal cruelty in Nevada are now a reality after Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 381 into law.

Dubbed "Reba's Law," this marks a significant victory for animal advocates who had been pushing for the legislation ever since the death of an English bulldog, nicknamed "Reba," last summer. Reba died after being trapped in a plastic tote in triple-digit temperatures.

Under Reba's law, penalties for certain animal cruelty offenses have increased to felony-level crimes, potentially leading to longer prison sentences and higher fines. The bill is particularly aimed at cruelty acts that result in the animal's death.

WATCH | 'I will never forget this': Those who helped Reba the bulldog react to bill passing in her name

Community reacts to passing of Reba's Law to increase penalties for animal cruelty

While we did see a few crashes across our roadways overnight, they've mostly cleared by now, so it should be normal drive time in your morning commute.