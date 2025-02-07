Good Morning, Las Vegas: Strong winds across the valley, answering your Social Security questions and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more

Stronger winds today with Wind Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

Gusts up to 55 mph out of the southwest.

A cold front will move through late Friday and that will drop temps back down this weekend.

Highs will be back to the normal range for this time of the year and winds will be much lighter.

No major traffic incidents to worry about this morning, but with the strong gusts being felt across the valley, it wouldn't be unusual to see some debris blowing across the road on your morning commute.

Take a little extra time in your drive to account for the strong winds and everything that blows in with it.

You asked, we answered: Digging deeper to understand expanded Social Security benefits

Earlier this week, we reported on the Social Security Fairness Act, a new law that impacts nearly 50,000 federal and state retirees in Nevada.

Since then, many of you have reached out with questions, so we spoke again with Las Vegas financial expert Brad Zucker to get answers.

Third-generation casino employee returns home to lead Resorts World

Resorts World's new CEO is no stranger to the Las Vegas Valley — in fact, he grew up here. The casino industry is what first brought Alex Dixon's grandmother here in the mid-1900s — and it's what's brought him back home now.

UNLV journalism students contend with evolving news media literacy in the age of social media

It's National News Literacy Week.

As UNLV journalism students prepare for the next phase of their lives, they’re contending with an evolving news media literacy landscape, with non-traditional outlets gaining steam.