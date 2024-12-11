Good Morning, Las Vegas: Spreading holiday cheer to those in need through community events

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

What's the weather for today?

A high pressure system will keep our weather quiet. Highs in the upper 50s through the rest of the work week and a touch milder this weekend with high temps in the low 60s.

Cold and Mostly Cloudy

Any traffic issues to worry about?

One wreck we are monitoring is at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

Traffic can still pass through but there is a police presence, so take caution when traveling in the area.

Traffic on 12/11/24

The top stories you need to know about this morning

North Las Vegas Police bringing holiday cheer to local children

Fifty children will be partnered with police officers and treated to a special shopping spree during the North Las Vegas Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event today.

Kids will be able to pick holiday gifts for themselves and their families, enjoy a parade of police vehicles and have their photos taken with Santa Claus.

Isabella Martin was at the Target on North Fifth Street to learn more about this heartwarming event.

One in six children face hunger in our valley. The nonprofit Hope for the City is working to change that.

This week, the organization is holding its annual "Hope for Kids" event. It's a holiday charity drive-through for families in need.

Anyssa Bohannan is in Henderson this morning with more on how you can help them reach their goal.

Annual "Hope for Kids" charity drive-through event

Nevadans face energy challenges amid rising winter costs

As the chill of winter sets in, Americans across the country are feeling the strain of surging energy costs.

Experts warn the trend may persist, fueled by the increasing reliance on electrification and new demands from advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.