Nevadans face energy challenges amid rising winter costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the chill of winter sets in, Americans across the country are feeling the strain of surging energy costs.

The financial toll is becoming unsustainable for many, especially seniors and low-income households.

Experts warn the trend may persist, fueled by the increasing reliance on electrification and new demands from advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.

In Southern Nevada, residents are seeing a spike in utility bills, leading to a growing number of pleas for financial aid.

At the Asian Community Resource Center, Managing Director Marc Matsuo oversees a program that helps seniors with their utility costs. The rising demand has been staggering.

“We’ve been doing this program for six, seven years, and in the last two months, we’ve already seen an impact,” Matsuo said. “Seniors are calling and coming in every day to see if they can get help.”

Matsuo described one heartbreaking case of a senior paying $1,400 in rent—exactly matching her monthly Social Security income.

“There’s no way she can make ends meet,” he added, highlighting the impossible choices many face.

Energy experts point to several factors driving these high costs. David Holt, President of the Consumer Energy Alliance, noted that electricity prices for home heating have risen 30% year-over-year.

“That raises the price of everything,” Holt explained. “This trend is expected to continue this winter, into next spring, and possibly even next summer.”

Holt emphasized that the electricity demand has soared due to a rebounding economy, the rise of AI and data centers, and policies limiting traditional energy sources like natural gas, oil, and nuclear power.

While Nevada benefits from a relatively balanced energy mix—including wind and solar power—Holt cautioned about the challenges posed by extreme weather.

“For states like Nevada, the focus shifts to hot summer days when temperatures in Las Vegas soar to 105 or 110 degrees. It’s crucial to ensure we have the energy capacity to meet demand during those peak summer days,” he said.

Rising costs, policy challenges, and seasonal demands are creating a perfect storm for energy affordability. As winter deepens, many Nevadans wonder how they’ll keep the lights on and their homes warm.

Some simple ways to save on your energy bill are adjust your thermostat, switch to energy-efficient light bulbs, unplug unused appliances, wash clothes in cold water, seal air leaks around doors and windows, use fans instead of solely relying on A/C, and regularly replace air filters