Good Morning, Las Vegas: Slight drop in temps, some inexpensive things to do this weekend, and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Friday morning is still windy, with southwest gusts to 30 mph at sunrise. Maximum southwest winds of 25 mph continue this morning and this afternoon.

Wake-up temperatures in the 60s come alongside lots of clouds. Highs today will be limited to the mid 70s, which is average for late March and about 10° cooler than yesterday. Mostly cloudy conditions in the morning yield to mostly sunny conditions by the end of the afternoon.

Friday night lows will be cooler, in the 50s, and low temperatures remain in the 50s across the weekend into next week.

Breezy and Cooler Today

We are seeing a few surface street crashes dotted around the valley, so take your time in your morning commute to make sure you get to where you are going safely.

Traffic outlook for March 28, 2025

Weekend roundup of low-cost events happening in the valley

We know things are pricey right now, and we've heard from you that you want to know about free or inexpensive family-friendly things happening around the valley.

Anjali Patel has a quick roundup of a few things happening this weekend.

One-on-one with North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown

In her annual State of the City address, North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown outlined her plans to transform the city. Earlier this week, Anjali Patel interviewed the mayor to learn more about her plans.

North Las Vegas mayor talks about growing local economy in exclusive interview

Desert Breeze Event Center opens, becoming Clark County's largest outdoor grass venue

You can now experience a new era of outdoor entertainment, as Clark County officials gathered with the community to celebrate the opening of the Desert Breeze Event Center.

Boasting the largest outdoor grass venue in Clark County, this expansive 7-acre facility is set to become a premier destination for concerts, festivals and large-scale events, with a 12,000-capacity outdoor space.