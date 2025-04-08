Good Morning, Las Vegas: Search continues for missing person at Lake Mead

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

High pressure will remain over our region for most of the week.

High temperatures will be well above average for this time of year.

We may set new record highs on Thursday and Friday.

Record Warmth Thursday and Friday

Construction projects are causing delays on the roads this morning. We're seeing a lot of congestion in the area of the 215 heading toward the Summerlin Parkway.

Traffic outlook for April 8, 2025

Hiring help online? Here’s how Airtasker aims to make it safer for everyone

When it comes to hiring someone for a service online, it can feel like a gamble. Consumers face risks, and so do the workers they hire, especially when it comes to handing over money or completing a job without knowing if payment will come through.

Las Vegas local moves on to Top 24 in American Idol

It was the final push to make it into the top 24. Las Vegas local Isaiah Misailegalu teamed up with another 17-year-old for a duet of "Shallow" made popular by Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper. But it was a close call for Isaiah.

So now he'll head to a Disney resort in Hawaii as part of the top 24. That is where he will sing for your votes.

Search underway for missing person at Lake Mead

Officials have confirmed with Channel 13 that a search is underway for a missing person at the Lake Mead Recreation Area.

It is a multi-agency effort that involves aerial, marine and ground resources.