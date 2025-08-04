Good Morning, Las Vegas: One week out from the start of school, hazy skies ahead

KTNV — We are one week out from the first day of school for the Clark County School District, and we want to make sure you're prepared.

From making sure you've got all the supplies your student needs to reminding you to come share your thoughts and concerns for us, we're here for you.

We also wanted to let you know about some air quality issues we're seeing today.

How a local nonprofit is helping get all students get ready to head back to school

Clark County students are making the most of their final days of summer break. One week from today, on August 11, they'll head back to the classroom for a new school year.

Project 150 is once again ensuring that students are prepared with the necessary supplies.

It's a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

Anyssa Bohanan is at one of the organization's locations in the northwest part of the valley, with more on their back-to-school shopping week.

How a local nonprofit is helping get all students get ready to head back to school

LET'S TALK: What's on your mind ahead of the new CCSD school year?

We want to remind you that if you have questions about the new school year, we're here to help.

Join us this morning at Mothership Coffee on St. Rose Parkway from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to share your concerns and questions about Clark County's upcoming School year.

Bring Your thoughts about the new curriculum, new superintendent, or any other back-to-school issues.

If you can't make it to Mothership for today's event, you can submit your questions and comments HERE.

Beginning today: Clark County's microchip ordinance goes into effect

All dogs and cats over four months old living in unincorporated Clark County must be microchipped now.

If you don't comply, you could face hefty fines.

The county has partnered with three local organizations to help provide low-cost microchips and help pet owners get in compliance.

To make an appointment, go to ClarkCountyNV.gov and search "microchips."

WATCH as the Nevada SPCA demonstrates how quickly microchipping a pet takes.

Nevada SPCA demonstrate how quickly microchipping a pet takes

Hazy skies and warm, breezy weather will stick around heading into the second half of the weekend.

We'll stay on the hot side this next work week. We're looking at warmer than average temps to stay with us for most of the next 10-day period.

Fluctuating smoke levels from Southern California wildfires will continue to migrate into Southern Nevada tomorrow and in some parts of the Las Vegas valley reduce air quality.

Use caution if you're a sensitive individual and limit outdoor exposure.

Weather forecast for August 4, 2025

We want to go ahead and remind you that with school starting next week, that means more traffic around school zones and school buses on the roadways, so be prepared to allow some extra time next week.

For Monday morning, we had a couple of minor fender-benders that have cleared the map.

We have been watching the 215 eastbound in the area of the airport connector with some overnight construction, but it looks like crews are picking up those traffic cones.

You should be able to allow normal time for your morning drive today.

Traffic outlook for August 4, 2025

Your drive along the I-15 should be a little easier this morning.

A few ramps that were closed overnight for scheduled road work are now back open. That includes the southbound off-ramp to Silverado Ranch, the northbound off-ramp to Cactus Avenue, and the Cactus Avenue on-ramp to the I-15 northbound.

However, more closures start tonight at 8 p.m. and run through early tomorrow morning.

That includes the 15 northbound off-ramp to Silverado Ranch Boulevard and the Silverado Ranch on-ramp to the 15 northbound.

