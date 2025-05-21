Good Morning, Las Vegas: Next steps for easier street vendor licensing, calls for increased crosswalk safety

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to remind you about the warmer temperatures today. We also wanted to follow up with you about a proposal that would make licensing easier for street vendors in the valley.

High pressure will continue to give us sunny and warmer weather on Wednesday.

Highs will reach into the upper 90s today through Friday.

More wind Thursday and Friday as a system moves across the Pacific Northwest. Gusts around 25-35 mph

Multi-jurisdictional street vendor license one step closer to reality

Four Southern Nevada municipalities are working together on a streamlined approach to sidewalk vending across the valley.

We first told you about this yesterday when the Clark County Commission and Henderson City Council were set to hear the measure. Both of those bodies approved it.

Today, the Las Vegas City Council will discuss the multi-jurisdictional business license for sidewalk vendors.

It would allow them to apply for a business license in the jurisdiction associated with the address on their health permit and give them the option to add additional jurisdictions in which they plan to operate.

We spoke with a vendor who said this change could help, especially when it comes to juggling multiple license renewals, but believes lowering licensing costs and loosening vending restrictions would have a bigger impact.

What is the city doing to make a valley crosswalk safer for students?

Parents of Arbor View High School students are challenging Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley's statement that the city has implemented safety precautions at a dangerous crosswalk near the school. It's where student McKenzie Scott lost her life recently and where another student, Collin Brewer, was hit by a car just two weeks earlier while riding his bike.

A group of concerned parents who've been serving as volunteer crossing guards there say they have not seen any increased police presence or safety improvements implemented by city agencies.

While the school's principal has expressed gratitude for the parents' efforts, the group says it is not a sustainable solution.

We reached out to the city to find out what it's doing about these parents' concerns. In a statement, the city said it's conducting a traffic study near Arbor View High following those recent crashes, but that process will take time.

Memorial Day weekend gas prices expected to be among the lowest in decades

Despite gas prices rising here in Nevada, AAA is expecting a record-breaking number of people to travel for Memorial Day this weekend, and Las Vegas is listed in the top five destinations.

AAA says most of the 45 million people traveling for Memorial Day will be doing so by car starting tomorrow.

If you're one of them, Anyssa Bohanana has a breakdown of how much you can expect to pay at the pump and how you can save some money.

Roadways are mostly clear this morning aside from a few fender-benders, so you should expect normal time in your morning commute today.