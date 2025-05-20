Good Morning, Las Vegas: Warmer weather this week, new approach to street vendor licensing in the works

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to make sure you knew about the warmer weather on the way this week, getting closer to our first 100° day.

We also wanted to let you know about a new effort to make licensing for street vendors in the valley a little easier.

Sunrise temperatures in the 60s move through the 70s from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., jump through the 80s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and peak in the low 90s from mid-to-late afternoon. Sunshine and light breezes are expected.

Tonight drops to the mid-and-upper 60s away from The Strip, with 70° at the airport.

Wednesday and Thursday hit the upper 90s, so we'll keep an eye on the chance that Las Vegas sneaks to 100° because that benchmark has yet to happen in 2025.

Back to the 90s

Happening today: New spay and neuter clinic opens in east valley

A new spay and neuter clinic is opening today in the east valley, the only all-in-one animal rescue in Las Vegas. The goal is to provide critical veterinary services that will help prevent disease, reunite lost pets with their families, and reduce Southern Nevada's exploding pet overpopulation.

Anyssa Bohanan is live at the new clinic on Nellis Boulevard with more.

Las Vegas wash project may push homeless into neighborhoods, worrying residents

Big changes are coming to the Flamingo wash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway that could spell disaster for the unhoused who call that place home.

Crews plan to clear them out of the area today in order to begin a $15 million construction project. that's leaving residents concerned about where those people could end up.

Las Vegas wash project may push homeless into neighborhoods, worrying residents

Valley cities working on new approach to licensing street vendors

We're tracking what's happening in local government, and we're learning that four local municipalities are working together on a new approach to regulating sidewalk vendors.

Over the last couple of years, each local governing body has been creating its own framework under which these vendors can legally operate, including requiring them to get business licenses and health permits.

We've been listening to the concerns of vendors, and some say the process can be expensive and lengthy, so we haven't seen many licenses issued or even many applications so far.

WATCH: Clark County street vendors slow to apply for permits blame hefty costs

Well, now those four municipalities are hoping to streamline things a bit with a multi-jursidictional business license for sidewalk vendors.

It would allow vendors to apply for a business license in the jurisdiction associated with the address on their health permit, but also give them the option to add additional jurisdictions they plan to operate in.

The proposal must be approved by all four municipalities.

The Clark County Commission and Henderson City Council are set to discuss it today.

We're seeing a bit of congestion on the roadways this morning with all of the projects going on right now. Allow some extra time in your morning commute.