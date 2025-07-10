Good Morning, Las Vegas: New details in downtown shooting, tips to save on back-to-school shopping

KTNV — We have new information in a deadly shooting that happened in downtown Las Vegas last night.

We also wanted to remind you of an important deadline if you lost your pet recently.

New this morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for more information on what led to a deadly shooting near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Olive Street just after 9 p.m. That's near Easter and Charleston, and around the corner from Wildfire Fremont.

Police found three male victims; all three were rushed to local hospitals, where one man died from his injuries. The other two victims remain in critical condition.

Lt. Steven Riback shares the latest information in the investigation.

Finding deals: Tips for back-to-school shopping to get the most bang for your buck

We're a month away from the start of the school year, and it might be hard to know when is the perfect time to shop for back to school, or whether it's better to shop locally or on the internet.

So we wanted to help you find the best deals in the valley and on the web before they end.

Shakeria Hawkins breaks down the top trends shaping this year's back-to-school shopping to help you save the most.

Deadline today: Reclaiming your lost pet after Fourth of July holiday

If you've lost a pet recently, maybe they got scared and ran away during the fireworks; today is your last chance to get them back without paying any fees to the Animal Foundation. It's temporarily waived reclaim fees to help reunite families.

To reclaim your pet, you'll need to provide ownership, which might include providing photos, vet records or other identifying information.

Less wind on today as the area of low pressure moves off to the east.

High pressure remains in place and will continue to give us hot, dry and sunny weather the rest of the week.

High temps will be above average, but below record levels. Highs 107°-110°. Records this week: 114°-118°. Warm nights with lows in the mid-80s.

We are all green in our Stop, Slow, Go freeway traffic outlook with minimal construction, crashes or congestion during your morning commute.

We do want to remind you that this weekend, a section of I-15 will close for resurfacing and repaving.