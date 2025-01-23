Good Morning, Las Vegas: New blaze expands quickly north of Los Angeles

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

This morning starts in the 30s, but northeast breezes at 10-20 mph develop and keep highs today in the mid 50s, in spite of full sunshine.

Tonight looks calm, clear, and chilly, with lows back down to the mid 30s.

Friday delivers thicker afternoon clouds, light winds, and temperatures that climb to the upper 50s.

Chilly Breeze Today

The end of Dropicana is finally on the horizon.

NDOT officials say the project is now 90% complete. They add there is still some widening to do and the last part of the project will be west of the interchange on Tropicana.

However, they anticipate the project wrapping up in late August or September.

Traffic outlook for Jan. 23, 2025

Two weeks after a pair of massive wildfires swept through the Los Angeles region, a new wildfire raged north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, burning over 10,000 acres near Castaic, California.

The wildfire expanded quickly on Wednesday despite numerous resources remaining in the area to help contain the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

Firefighters confront new blaze north of Los Angeles as red flag conditions persist

A group of Las Vegas seniors who thought they’d found a forever home are now being given just a few days to pack up and leave.

Varsobia Home Care, the company that owns their independent living facility, has recently sold the property, leaving the residents with no time and no answers.

Alyssa Bethencourt walks you through how she's working to learn more about this situation.

Las Vegas seniors given just days to leave living facility after being told the property was sold

69 days later, Culinary Union ends strike after reaching deal with Virgin Hotels

After months of striking, the Culinary Union and Bartenders Union have reached an agreement with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

With the contract now ratified by a 100% vote, the strike is now over.