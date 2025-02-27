Good Morning, Las Vegas: New auction for Cashman Complex opens today

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Breezy again today with gusts 20-25 mph.

Stronger winds in the Colorado River Valley with gusts up to 40 mph.

Less wind and more clouds Friday night as an area of low pressure moves through.

For anyone who needs to travel through Chinatown, there is a crash at the intersection of Valley View and Desert Inn. Use an alternate route when traveling in the area this morning.

Auction for Cashman Complex opens today

Today, the Cashman complex is going back up for auction.

The City of Las Vegas put it up for sale last year. However, it removed it after several interested parties said they wanted assurances that they could be released from the purchase if they couldn't obtain the necessary land entitlements.

With that new land entitlement clause in place, the new starting bid will be a little more than $36 million.

The auction on EnergyNet.Com will close on March 6. The revenue from the sale is expected to help cover part of the $286 million the city owes as part of the settlement agreement in the dispute over the defunct Badlands golf course.

Trustees set to select builder for Lundy Elementary repairs

Tonight, Clark County School District trustees are set to take a big step toward reopening Mt. Charleston's only elementary school.

The school board could decide on a design-build team to handle repairs at Earl B. Lundy Elementary School.

It's a story we've been following since 2023.

Lundy was damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, and it has been closed ever since. This has forced its small student body to attend other schools on the mountain.

Initially, CCSD leaders were looking to close Lundy for good, citing high repair costs, but families successfully fought to get it fixed and the school is projected to reopen later this year.

CCSD trustees could select Martin-Harris Construction to oversee the repairs. As for the coast, the district could pay a little more than $7.8 million, with that money coming from the district's capital improvement program and other funds.

Las Vegas family mourns loss of single father killed by drunk driver

A single father’s life was cut short last Friday in a crash that has left his two young daughters without their dad.

The driver responsible for the collision, which occurred near the intersection of Jones and Elkhorn, was under the influence of alcohol, police said, and swerved into traffic, striking 62-year-old Jimmy McCoy.

McCoy, was on his way to pick up his two daughters, ages 6 and 8, from school. Now, his family is left to pick up the pieces of a tragedy that should never have happened.