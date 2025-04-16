Good Morning, Las Vegas: More CCSD community forums, a major break in the Tabatha Tozzi case

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to remind you about the community forums happening to discuss the future of CCSD facilities. We also want to make sure you know about a major development in a nearly two-year-old case that broke overnight.

HAPPENING TODAY: More community forums to discuss the future of CCSD facilities

There are two more forums tonight to make your voice heard. This is a chance to weigh in on how schools should be used and where capital investments should be made over the next five to 10 years.

HAPPENING TODAY: More community forums to discuss the future of CCSD facilities

NEW OVERNIGHT: Suspect in Tabatha Tozzi murder arrested in Mexico after nearly two-year international manhunt

After nearly two years of heartbreak and unanswered questions, the family of Tabatha Tozzi may finally see justice take a step forward.

Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez, the man accused of killing 27-year-old Tabatha Tozzi in Las Vegas in April 2023, was arrested Tuesday in Sonora, Mexico.

Alyssa Bethencourt has been following this case closely, and spoke with Tabatha's mother last year as she marked a whole year without her daughter.

'I'm going to fight until my last breath': Mother remembers Tabatha Tozzi a year after deadly shooting,

ICYMI: Calgary beats the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4

Calgary beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Tuesday night after the Flames were eliminated from the playoff race.

The Flames were in the mix for a Western Conference wild card coming into the day. But they were eliminated when both the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues won.

Vegas is going to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. It will play Minnesota in the first round.

To close out the regular season, the Golden Knights head to Vancouver to face the Canucks tonight.

Calgary beats the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s again.

Changes by Thursday as the next system approaches from the north.

Breezy and cooler than it has been with a chance of showers and highs in the 70s.

Chance of showers will continue Friday. Chilly, with highs only reaching into the mid-60s.

High Clouds, Turning Breezy

Roadways are mostly clear this morning. Construction on Summerlin Parkway at the 215 is ongoing, so plan for that in your morning commute.

We are tracking a couple of surface crashes throughout the valley, but don't anticipate any major traffic impacts at this time.