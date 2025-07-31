Good Morning, Las Vegas: More affordable housing breaking ground today, noise ordinance deadline approaches

KTNV — We wanted to let you know about new resources coming to North Las Vegas, from getting ready for the start of the school year and a new apartment complex coming to increase affordable housing.

Happening today: Breaking ground on new affordable apartment community in North Las Vegas

A major step forward in addressing the affordable housing crisis in Southern Nevada. This morning, the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is breaking ground on a new apartment community, named in honor of Nevada's first African American state senator, Joseph M. Neal Jr.

Shakeria Hawkins is in North Las Vegas discussing what this project means for seniors and families seeking housing options.

Happening today: Breaking ground on new affordable apartment community in North Las Vegas

Getting ready for school: Resource fair happening today in North Las Vegas

Free back-to-school health services are available today for local families.

The Dolores Huerta Resource Center is offering vision screenings, sports physicals, and vaccinations to no coast at its North Las Vegas campus.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today.

Families should call ahead to register at 702-669-3472 and bring any required school documents like proof of vaccination or physical forms.

Getting ready for school: Resource fair happening today in North Las Vegas

Deadline approaches for comments on Las Vegas Arts District noise ordinance

The Arts District is known for its good food, drinks and live entertainment — but that lively atmosphere could be turned down as the city considers changes to a noise ordinance in the area.

Earlier this month, city leaders are asking for community feedback regarding a proposed change to their noise ordinance on the Arts District.

WATCH |Business owners in the Arts District discuss the impact of the proposed noise ordinance

Business owners in the Arts District discuss the impact of the proposed noise ordinance

Seasonably hot temps on Thursday with a high of 105. Breezy again with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southwest.

Dry, sunny and hot weather will continue into the weekend with highs of 106-107.

It'll be breezy each afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 70s under clear skies.

Weather forecast for July 31, 2025

We are seeing, overall, a quiet Thursday morning drive. No major crashes or construction to report.