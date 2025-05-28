Good Morning, Las Vegas: Major roadways project beginning today in Henderson

Before you get your day started, we wanted to let you know about some major roadwork starting today in Henderson. We also wanted to make sure you knew about temperatures climbing as the week goes on, and some affordable options to keep your kids engaged this summer.

Big changes are coming to a busy stretch of the 215 in Henderson. They're aimed at improving safety and easy congestion for drivers.

In just a couple of hours, city leaders will officially break ground on a major widening project set to impact thousands of commuters.

Big changes coming to stretch of 215 in Henderson

We're tracking triple digits here in Las Vegas this week and around the region, upwards of 100 today, 102 on Thursday, 106 on Friday and 107 on Saturday. A ridge of high pressure is making its way through the region, bringing in that summer feeling heat.

Weather forecast for May 28, 2025

We're always looking for ways to help you save money, and if you're still on the hunt for summer accommodations for your kids, we've found one of the more affordable options around the valley that's offering a steeper discount right now.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada's Spy Kids Summer Camp offers themed programming, including obstacle courses, scavenger huts, and so much more.

If you sign up by Friday, you'll enjoy an early bird rate of $60 per week at small clubhouses and $90 per week and large ones. Those fees are for kids ages 5-12. Teens between 13 and 18 can attend for free.

Summer camps run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through Aug. 7. Breakfast and lunch are included. To find your closest clubhouse, information on how to sign up, and financial aid options if you need further help, go to BGCSNV.org.

Affordable childcare option for kids this summer

Windsor Park residents urge lawmakers to advance a bill that would help their community.

The fight is far from over for homeowners in Windsor Park. Advocates and community leaders are now putting pressure on Nevada lawmakers to advance a bill to address the challenges facing the sinking neighborhood in North Las Vegas. It was built on a geological fault and the land was used for groundwater withdrawal, leading to its sinking over time and making the homes uninhabitable.

Back in 2023, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the "Windsor Park Environmental Justice Act into law, allocating millions of dollars to rebuild and move families into new homes, but that relocation and rebuilding is still yet to begin.

We've been following the residents' battle for years, with one long-time homeowner previously showing us just how serious the situation is.

Advocates say Senate Bill 393 would clairfy neighborhood boundaries, update eligibility criteria for relocation assistance and extend funding deadlines for Windsor Park. The bill must clear the Senate Finance Committee today to stay alive this session.

Windsor Park residents oppose Lombardo's funding reallocation proposal

Nevada contestants move on to next round of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Local talent is shining on a big stage. Las Vegas's own Audrey Ware spelled her Round 1 word correctly in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She along with Reno's Priya Konduru both made it past that initial round. They're among hundreds of young spellers who've gathered near Washington, D.C., this week for the centennial celebration of the iconic event.