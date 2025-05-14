Good Morning, Las Vegas: Major freeway closures, improvements to Historic Westside streets

KTNV — Before you get your Hump Day underway, we wanted to make sure you knew about some freeway closures that might affect the way you get around town.

We also wanted to make sure you knew about a public meeting happening tonight on a new project in the Historic Westside.

More freeway closures are coming to Las Vegas this week, and we wanted to make sure you knew about a major one happening tonight on the I-15.

Major freeway closure signals finishing touches to years-long I-15 Tropicana project

How you can share your thoughts on a new project to improve Historic Westside streets

This morning, we're telling you about new, future improvements happening on the Historic Westside, and we want to empower you and let you know how you can make your voice heard today, as the city looks to redesign several key streets.

Happening tonight, the public will have a chance to discuss the study for a complete street roadway improvement project along Washington Avenue and H Street in the Historic Westside.

This project will focus on enhancing the pedestrian environment through installing wider sidewalks, bike lanes, shade trees, enhanced lighting and more.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Historic Westside School at 330 W. Washington Avenue.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

An estimated 474,000 adults experience mental illness, making the need for accessible and effective care greater than ever.

Bridge Counseling Associates, Nevada's first certified community behavioral health clinic, is responding with impactful investments in the community.

Anyssa Bohanan looked into a new program started by two local judges and how it's helping to get some of our valley's most vulnerable back on their feet.

Mental health court

Motivational speaker holds a workshop to teach empathy to local fifth graders

Jay Blair, a motivational speaker, took fifth graders on a journey of embracing empathy through a workshop he led at Hickey Elementary School.

Blair has brought his hour-long workshop to other Clark County School District schools, and he’s hoping what’s learned in the hour, stays with the students long after they leave the building.

Justin Hinton spoke with him about why he does this work.

"They just need the opportunity to open up to have a safe place"

A pleasant Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and light winds as the low-pressure system that brought all that wind heads off to the east.

Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Warmer on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.