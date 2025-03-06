Good Morning, Las Vegas: Last day to submit questions ahead of CCSD community forum

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Strong winds today with a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. Gusts are expected to get up to 50 mph.

There will be scattered showers throughout the day and they will diminish early Friday morning. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Very Windy, Additional Showers

The 215 eastbound ramp to the airport connector is closed. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed, blocking the roadway.

As you head out this morning, slow down as the overnight rains have made roadways a little slick.

Traffic report for March 6, 2025

Today is the last day to submit questions ahead of the community forum for the CCSD superintendent candidates

You are just a couple of days away from having your chance to speak directly to the superintendent candidates for the Clark County School District.

Monday evening, they'll sit before several community groups, taking your questions directly.

If you can't attend in person, the sessions will also be live-streamed, and you can send in questions ahead of time, but today is the last day to submit those questions.

This is how you can meet the prospective CCSD superintendents

Las Vegas sees surge in electric bikes and scooters, raising safety concerns

Las Vegas is now experiencing a surge in electric bikes and scooters, transforming the way residents and tourists get around the city.

However, the growing popularity of electric bikes and scooters is not without its challenges.

Clark County commissioners are pushing for a new ordinance to regulate the use of electric bikes and scooters.

Las Vegas sees surge in electric bikes and scooters, raising safety concerns

ICYMI: Golden Knights top Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win

Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights won their third straight, 5-2 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

The win wasn't the only reason to celebrate in the Fortress.

To the Vegas Golden Knights' knowledge, Danielle Harris and Troy Butler are going to be the first couple ever to get married during a professional hockey game as the two will say, "I do" this Saturday at the Henderson Silver Knights game, and VGK helped them start the celebration a little early.