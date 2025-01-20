Good Morning, Las Vegas: Join us for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Low pressure continues to dig into Southern Nevada through early next week keeping our high temperatures below average in the low 50s through Tuesday.

High pressure to the west will kick up wind speeds for MLK Day.

In the afternoon hours, north/northeast wind speeds will be up to 20mph with gusts up to 30mph in the Las Vegas Valley.

Cold and Windy MLK Day

Road work is slowing down traffic on the 215 westbound just west of I-15.

Morning traffic isn't expected to be as heavy thanks to the federal holiday, with schools in the Clark County School District off and many businesses closed. However, that means there might be more traffic throughout the day with people off work.

Traffic outlook for Jan. 20, 2025

Here is where you can watch the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade

Channel 13 will bring you the sights and sounds from the 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade in Las Vegas.

Full of energy and excitement, this year's downtown Las Vegas parade has a theme: "Living the Dream— Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future."

The parade kicks off on Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.— taking over the streets of downtown starting on 4th and Hoover Avenue.

If you're not able to make it, don't worry — we've got you covered.

We'll be airing a special LIVE broadcast on Vegas 34 from 10 a.m. to noon.

We will re-broadcast the parade at 2 p.m. later that day on Channel 13.

TikTok's uncertain future worries some small business owners in Las Vegas

First, TikTok was banned in the U.S., with users unable to access the app beginning Saturday night. Now it's back, leaving local business owners like Marsean and Trish Nelson of TasteBudz Creole Kitchen wondering about the future.

Happening today: Second presidential inauguration of Donald Trump

Monday marks a historic transition of power for the nation as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

ABC News will have coverage throughout the day of the inauguration that you can watch here, starting at 4 a.m. PST.