Good Morning, Las Vegas: Job fair, grocery store opening and Lei Day parade all happening today

We wanted to let you know about multiple events happening today, including a job fair, a new grocery store opening and a cultural celebration.

'Original Spring Job Fair' returns to Las Vegas today

Today, a massive job fair is happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say companies are looking for people to fill roles, ranging from entry-level to professional. This job fair comes as Nevada has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.

Happening today: Discount grocery store unveiling third Las Vegas location

We know budgets are tight right now, so we wanted to let you know that another grocery store with affordability in mind is opening up in the valley.

Grocery Outlet is opening its third location in the valley this morning at the corner of Easter and Serene in the southeast.

The opening is set for 10 a.m., but starting at 8 a.m., the first 100 customers in line will get a gift card for mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500.

Marking the start of AAPI Month with Lei Day Parade

Today is the first day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and to kick off the celebrations, Downtown Summerlin will hold the Lei Day Parade this evening.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m. along Park Centre Drive.

Tropicana just reopened in both directions after a 20-hour closure.

You can now drive through four new, improved lanes in each direction.

So what's next? Don't be surprised to see some sporadic lane closures over the next few months as NDOT crews put the finishing touches on this year-long project.

Thursday morning starts mostly cloudy and in the upper 60s and low 70s in Las Vegas; afternoon highs reach the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky alongside a 10% chance for a shower or a thundershower.

Temperatures move from the mid 60s early Friday morning to the upper 80s in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. While a few isolated thundershowers are possible in southern Clark County on Friday, the chance in Las Vegas remains low, at just 10%.