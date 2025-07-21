Good Morning, Las Vegas: I-15 back open after weekend closure, crossing guard hiring starts today

KTNV — After another weekend closure, this time in the southbound lanes, the I-15 is back open after some continued work near the Tropicana interchange.

We also wanted to let you know about the crossing guard hiring events that start today and what you need to know if you're interested.

Starting today: Crossing guard hiring events for upcoming CCSD school year

Months after a high school senior was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver outside of Arbor View High School, safety improvements have been made in the area of Buffalo Drive.

But there's still more work to be done before schools start back up in a few short weeks. Clark County needs dozens of crossing guards as a big hiring push gets underway.

Anyssa Bohanan is in studio with more on the call to action and how you can help get valley kids to and from school safely.

Following up: Department of Education set to release some funding after billions frozen

Today, the U.S. Department of Education is set to release $1.3 billion in funding for after-school and summer programs through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

The money had been withheld as part of a broader review ordered by the Trump Administration, which froze more than $6 billion in federal education grants on July 1.

With funds expected to be released today, we'll continue to follow up with local organizations to see if they've received the money they'd been counting on to serve valley families.

WATCH: $6 billion federal school funding freeze hits CCSD

Continuing coverage: 'Back-to-School Fair' events help provide free resources to families

With the 2025-2026 school year set to start up on August 11, families and students are busy with back-to-school preparations.

The Clark County School District is partnering with Cox Communications to hold Back-to-School Fairs. Students and families are invited to prepare for the 2025-2026 school year.

Each Back To School Fair includes representatives from the Clark County School District, local nonprofits and community agencies providing free, one-stop resources for local families to prepare for the upcoming school year. Cox will provide a limited number of free backpacks at each event.

The first of these events happened this past Saturday, but there are three more happening before the first day of school.

You can find information about those events HERE.

'Back-to-School Fair' kicks off first of four events, providing free resources to families

After a weekend shutdown for paving and repainting work, the I-15 southbound lanes are back open this morning.

We are looking good across the valley as far as construction, congestion and crashes, so you should be able to allow for normal time in your Monday morning commute.

A low-pressure system moving inland from the Pacific coast will help drop temperatures in Southern Nevada to below-average levels this next week!

With the change in pressure comes breezy conditions. We'll see wind speeds coming in from the south/southwest up to 15mph in the afternoon hours Monday with gusts up to 25mph. Expect blowing dust and debris with a high temperature of 101 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low triple-digits will carry us through the work week. Enjoy!