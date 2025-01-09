Good Morning, Las Vegas: Here's the latest we know about the Los Angeles-area wildfires

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Thursday sees 30-35 mph northeast gusts in Las Vegas. We start in the low 40s but it feels like the 30s due to the steady 15 mph breezes. Highs only reach the upper 50s despite a mainly sunny sky.

Windy Today, Calm Tomorrow

Early this morning there was a wreck on Cheyenne Avenue east of Serene Drive just off of Rainbow Boulevard.

One person was hospitalized after that wreck. Police are still investigating the scene, so try to avoid the area in your commute this morning.

Here's the latest we know on the Los Angeles-area wildfires

Numerous active wildfires continued burning in Los Angeles County Thursday morning after extremely gusty winds spread massive infernos.

Officials have confirmed five deaths and estimate that over 2,000 structures have been destroyed.

The two largest fires, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, were 0% contained as of Thursday morning.

Palisades, Eaton fires remain uncontained as infernos rage in Los Angeles area

We have a list of ways you can help those affected by the wildfires HERE.

National funeral service for Jimmy Carter happening today

A national funeral service will be held for former President Jimmy Carter Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Following the ceremony, Carter's body will be flown back to Georgia, where a private funeral will be held at the Maranatha Baptist Church, where Carter was a Sunday school teacher.

He will then be interred at a private ceremony where he will be buried next to his wife Rosalynn.

Carter died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29, 2024, after spending almost two years in hospice care.

Following an executive order issued by President Joe Biden last month, all executive departments and federal government agencies are closed Thursday "as a mark of respect for James Earl Carter, Jr., the thirty-ninth President of the United States."

What to expect at President Carter's state funeral

FTC cracks down on junk fees, aims to protect consumers in Las Vegas and beyond

A major change could be coming to the world of hotels, concerts, and ticketed events, and it would be a win for consumers in Las Vegas and beyond.

The Federal Trade Commission announced a bipartisan rule that would ban junk ticket and hotel fees that businesses love to tack on at the last minute.

While the rule does not limit what sellers can charge for a product or service, it requires businesses to display the total price more prominently, which could affect a city like Las Vegas in a big way.