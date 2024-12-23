Good Morning, Las Vegas: Fundraiser for officer killed in wrong-way crash, F1 work nearing end and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Temperatures will continue to be around 10 degrees warmer than normal for a majority of us to kick off Christmas week on Monday, landing in the mid to upper 60s with mostly calm winds and mostly sunny conditions.

Warm and dry Monday with rainy Christmas Eve on the way

No major impacts to traffic Monday morning, but we do want to offer a few reminders this week:

If you are heading to the airport this weekend, give yourself extra time as we are anticipating a high-travel period on top of the ongoing road work in the area of Harry Reid.

With Clark County School District students off, stay aware of kids in your neighborhood who might be playing at hours you aren't used to.

If you are out and about doing any last-minute shopping, stay patient and stay safe when dealing with the crowds who procrastinated just as much as you did.

Las Vegas police captain shares tips on holiday theft prevention

Memorial ride to benefit family of Officer Colton Pulsipher

A fundraiser is being held today for the fallen officer at the Nevada Coin Mart off Flamingo and Jones.

The fundraiser, hosted by "Behind the Blue," starts at 9 a.m.

Specially designed t-shirts honoring Officer Pulsipher will be on sale for $30 with all proceeds going to his family. He leaves behind his wife and three young children.

Fallen police officer laid to rest, family and friends honor his life

Formula 1 road work coming to an end as Las Vegas heads into last week of construction

If you've driven near the Strip over the past three months, you've probably seen construction crews working to set up and now dismantle the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track.

Now, crews are almost done returning the Las Vegas Strip and resort corridor to normal.

Formula 1 road work coming to an end as Las Vegas heads into last week of construction

Santa makes early visit NICU babies at Centennial Hills Hospital

Holiday cheer came a little earlier for some of the valley's newest additions.

Santa Claus made a visit to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Centennial Hills Hospital.

This annual tradition brings some extra holiday magic to the babies and their families.