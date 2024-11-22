How to avoid getting your holiday shopping snatched: Tips from Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is ramping up efforts to combat thefts at local shopping centers.

Capt. Jonathan Riddle shared details about the department's enhanced security measures to keep the community safe and reduce crime during the busy shopping period.

"During the holidays, we see a noticeable increase in thefts, particularly at retail locations," Riddle said. "To address this, we deploy on-duty officers to high-traffic areas, such as Walmarts, Targets, and local malls, where we're able to respond quickly to potential threats and also act as a deterrent for criminals."

WATCH: Tips from Las Vegas police to avoid falling victim to retail crime this holiday season

Las Vegas police captain shares tips on holiday theft prevention

Officers are utilizing several strategies to ensure public safety, with officers stationed in marked patrol vehicles to increase visibility.

"We expect that just by being visible, we’ll push criminals elsewhere," Riddle explained. "This has been a highly successful strategy for several years."

Riddle also emphasized the importance of community engagement in preventing theft.

"We encourage shoppers to stay vigilant and engage with officers if they have any concerns," Riddle said. "And if you see something, say something. A quick call to 311 or 911 can make all the difference."

Riddle encourages shoppers to be mindful of their surroundings and avoid leaving valuables in plain sight in your cars.

"Criminals are often looking for easy targets," Riddle said. "Stay aware, lock up your items, and don't hesitate to report suspicious activity."

Finally, Riddle urged drivers to stay safe on the roads during the busy holiday season.

"We've had an unacceptable number of fatal accidents this year," he said. "Our message is clear: slow down, stay off your phone, and pay attention to the road. We want everyone to make it home safely to their families."