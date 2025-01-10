Good Morning, Las Vegas: Fuel supply concerns swirling as wildfires disrupt California pipelines

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Cold start on Friday with temperatures in the 30s.

Sunny and cool highs in the mid-50s this afternoon.

Breezy this weekend as another system moves in but the winds won't be as strong as earlier this week.

Clear and calm Friday with gusty winds returning Saturday morning

No major impacts to our roadways this Friday morning here in the Las Vegas valley.

With concerns swirling regarding fuel supply in Las Vegas, if you do choose to swing by a gas station today, allow for extra time and try to avoid driving long distances if you are able.

Wildfires in the Los Angeles area aren't just causing destruction in California; they're now affecting us here in the valley.

On Wednesday, the CALNEV Pipeline, a key fuel supply line responsible for 95% of Clark County's fuel needs, was shut down, sparking concerns about our local fuel supply.

The Kinder Morgan Pipeline was shut down Wednesday due to power outages caused by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Clark County warned residents about potential impacts to the fuel supply serving Southern Nevada. Around 9 p.m., the county posted on social media that a temporary solution had been implemented to restore power to the pipeline. They expect fuel to begin flowing into the valley within the next 12 to 24 hours.

However, this morning, ABC News reported that the current plan involves using ground trucks to take fuel to Las Vegas. This option, they say, won't be sufficient to meet the county's demand.

However, as of 8:05 a.m. on Friday, the SFPP West and CALNEV lines have returned to service, according to Kinder Morgan.

As we continue to gather more information, the city is advising residents to limit heavy driving while the pipeline remains disrupted.

Darcy, What's the Deal? NV Energy overcharges customers but only gives a partial refund

When you're overcharged for something and the company admits it's their fault, you expect to get your money back. But expectations don't always match reality.

ICYMI: New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0

Vegas entered this game having won three games in a row, nine of 10 and 13 of 15, but even with Adin Hill stopping 17 shots for the Golden Knights, it didn't keep the Islanders from shutting out the Guys in Gold in Thursday's game.