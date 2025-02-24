Good Morning, Las Vegas: First round of interviews for next CCSD superintendent start today

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Get ready for some beautiful weather as a mild and warm pattern sets up over the Southwest. We're expecting to hit 80s degrees by Tuesday. Grab the sunscreen!

A strong ridge of high pressure is setting up to build in the western United States through this week with temperatures soaring 10-15 degrees warmer than average here in Las Vegas.

A weak low-pressure wave will develop and push into Southern Nevada by the tail end of the work week, but temperatures will remain above average in the 70s.

Warm Afternoons

A collision in the southwest valley has shut down a roadway intersection this morning.

Fort Apache is shut down both north and southbound at the intersection.

Sunset is shut down both east and westbound at the intersection.

Please advise viewers to avoid the area.

Happening today: CCSD superintendent candidates prepare for first round of interviews

Tonight, major decisions are looming for the Clark County School District as leaders search for the next superintendent.

This evening, leaders will interview two of the top candidates for a position that will shape the future of education for thousands of students in the valley.

'My daughter will never be a cold case': Family and friends fight for justice for Tabatha Tozzi

After almost two years, the search for Tabatha Tozzi's killer continues.

Tabatha was just 26 years old when Metro Police said her boyfriend, Oswaldo Nathaniel Perez-Sanchez shot and killed her in 2023.

Sunday, the Metro Police Headquarters parking lot was filled with signs of love, chants of her name, and dozens of people remembering Tabatha, known as the Tabby Tribe.

Adaptive athlete inspires others in Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll half marathon

More than 26,000 runners participated in the Rock 'n' Roll running series, which took over the Strip and downtown Las Vegas over the weekend. Seventeen of them were adaptive athletes.

Sports reporter Alex Eschelman highlights one participant with cerebral palsy who inspires others to keep going.