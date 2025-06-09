Good Morning, Las Vegas: Fatal shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Extreme Heat Warning starts today

KTNV — We have breaking overnight news this morning as authorities investigate a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that has left two people dead. Police are also responding to a barricade in east Las Vegas.

Additionally, an Extreme Heat Warning begins this morning as we see temperatures higher than normal for this time of year.

Breaking overnight: 2 dead following shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Gunfire erupts on the Las Vegas Strip, leading to chaos near the Bellagio as police respond to a shooting just steps from one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Streets shut down, pedestrian access blocked, and homicide detectives are now leading the investigation.

Anjali Patel is live at the scene to bring you the latest.

Anjali Patel reports live as police investigate fatal shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

NEW THIS MORNING: Barricade in east Last Vegas

Authorities are also responding to a barricade situation early this morning. Details are limited, but Anyssa Bohanan is live at the scene sharing what authorities are saying.

Anyssa Bohanan reports live from a barricade in east Las Vegas

PUCN to hold more consumer sessions on NV Energy rate adjustments

Today, Southern Nevadans will get a chance to weigh in on potential changes to their power bills. NV Energy is proposing both a rate hike and a small cost reduction, and the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is taking public comments.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo explains the latest proposed rate adjustments

PUCN to hold more consumer sessions on NV Energy rate adjustments

Highs range from 107° to 109° Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. An Extreme Heat Warning is in place from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 p.m. Tuesday, and above-average heat is expected over the next two weeks.

Extreme Heat Warning Next Two Days

We are seeing a few surface street crahses across the valley, but freeways are mostly clear at the time of this report.

After an overnight fatal shooting, the Las Vegas Strip appears to be opening back up to traffic in front of the Bellagio.