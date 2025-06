LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Our photographer on scene reports that pedestrian and vehicle access has been blocked off near the Bellagio.

Homicide detectives will provide a briefing later tonight.

Police urge the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and Channel 13 will continue to update you with the latest developments as they become available.