Good Morning, Las Vegas: Fatal crash blocking I-15, CCSD trustees taking next steps to fix budget and more

It's in the low and mid 30s this morning in Las Vegas! There's a 20% chance for a few scattered showers from midday through afternoon as a system crosses Nevada and heads to Utah. We haven't had measurable rain at the airport since mid-July. Las Vegas sees highs in the mid 50s with a few southwest gusts of 15-20 mph this afternoon and evening. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the Spring Mountains, where gusts will exceed 30 mph.

Cold with a Few Showers and Breezes

A fatal crash on I-15 northbound at US-93 has northbound lanes closed between Apex and Moapa.

Southbound lanes reopen after fatal crash on 1-15, northbound still closed

CCSD Board of Trustees taking next steps regarding budget compliance monitoring

During tonight's school board meeting, the CCSD Board of Trustees is set to finalize the agreement for the compliance monitor required by the state superintendent.

It comes after the district was deemed to be "non-compliant" with state law following a number of budget issues.

Justin Hinton spoke to the state superintendent about appointing someone to monitor the district.

"She is very well qualified to look across a large organization which the Clark County School District is, and so I look forward to receiving those reports, working collaboratively with the school district to get it on a positive path," Jhone Ebert said.

At last check, the district had a potential budget shortfall of about $11 million. The compliance monitor can attend any meetings related to the reorganization and operation of the district. That includes any board meetings or meetings of any executive or cabinet member, principal or any interested stakeholders.

WATCH: Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller breaks down CCSD's response to questions about its budget shortfall

CCSD responds to the state's follow-up questions regarding district budget shortfall

Neighbors raising safety concerns surrounding Skye Canyon intersection

This morning, we're taking you to an intersection in the northwest part of the valley, specifically in Skye Canyon after we heard from neighbors.

They're raising serious safety concerns, so we decided to take a closer look.

Isabella Martin has been talking with concerned residents in the area, and we'll have that report for you later this morning.

IYCMI: Check out the Masters Roping Tour, a rodeo event hitting Las Vegas this week

The annual National Finals Rodeo has returned to Vegas for another year, which means the Entertainment Capital has become the Country Entertainment Capital.

One of the rodeo events in Vegas is The Masters Roping Tour, held outside the Rio. Nick Walters went on Wednesday to see the competition, going back to my Texas roots.