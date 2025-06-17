Good Morning, Las Vegas: Extreme Heat Warning on the way, affordable things to do for locals this week

KTNV — We wanted to make sure you're prepared for the Extreme Heat Warning coming up this week. Justin Bruce has a look at how high temperatures are expected to get.

We're also giving you a look at some affordable options for things to do in the valley and nearby this week.

We will see another Extreme Heat Warning for Wednesday and Thursday this week, with highs expected to hit 110°

For Tuesday, we're expecting to be a tiny bit cooler than Monday with less wind.

Weather forecast for June 17, 2025

Las Vegas resorts roll out deals for locals and tourists as visitation numbers dip amid inflation concerns

Locals know a night out on the Strip can cost a pretty penny, and inflation and concerns over the economy aren't helping. Visitation ot Las Vegas is down more than 6% so far this year. Gaming revenue on the Strip has decreased slightly, but downtown Las Vegas, known for more budget-friendly options, has seen a small increase in revenue.

Those concerns have led resorts to create more affordable options for both tourists and locals.

Happening this week: Free entry to National Parks on Thursday

If you are looking for some low-cost options for entertainment and outings, the National Parks Service is offering free entry this Thursday in honor of Juneteenth. Entry fees will be waived on those dates, but other fees such as timed entry or reservation fees may still apply.

National Park Service announces free entry days for 2025

Clark County, recycler report encouraging trends amid battle against copper wire theft

Copper wire theft is a serious and costly issue that Channel 13 has reported extensively on. It's led to streetlight outages and even disrupted business at times for some locals.

We're following up six months into 2025 to see where the problem stands now, as recyclers, law enforcement and public officials have been working together to attack the issue from multiple angles.

Roadways within the valley are mostly clear Tuesday morning.

We did want to make sure drivers knew that one lane of I-15 northbound is closed in the area of the Speedway after yesterday morning's truck fire.