Good Morning, Las Vegas: Effort underway to make streets safer, locals concerned with new housing development

KTNV — As we see a rise in deadly and serious crashes on our roadways, we want to let you know how RTC is working to help alleviate that problem.

We're also listening to local residents about their concerns with an affordable housing development coming to their neighborhood.

Whether you're walking, biking, driving or taking the bus, we all know just how dangerous Southern Nevada's roads can be.

Now, a new community-driven effort is underway to make our streets safer for everyone.

Shakeria Hawkins is near the Las Vegas Strip with how the Regional Transportation Commission is teaming up with local leaders to address a rising number of deadly and serious crashes.

New affordable housing development sparks mixed reactions from Las Vegas residents

We are listening to locals' concerns about a new affordable housing community being built on Cactus Avenue in the southwest valley.

Jhovani Carrillo went to a community meeting where neighbors shared their concerns about what they fear this could mean for their neighborhood.

Don't forget: Deadline to get your pets microchipped fast approaching

A reminder to pet owners that it's time to get your pets microchipped.

The mandatory deadline to microchip all dogs and cats more than four months old in unincorporated Clark County is coming up soon.

To help you get in compliance, the county is partnering with local organizations to offer $5 microchipping services on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nevada SPCA.

You can make an appointment right now on the shelter's website.

If you live in unincorporated Clark County and still need to get your pets microchipped, you have until August 4 to do so. That's when the new rule takes effect.

Sunny skies today with a high of 100 degrees. The dry and sunny weather looks to stick around the rest of the workweek and through the weekend.

We'll see cooler-than-normal temperatures as a trough remains over the region. Breezy at times with gusts around 15-20 mph.

Highs will stick around 100-103 degrees.

We're already tracking a few incidents on our roadways.

We have two separate incidents on the I-15 that are disrupting traffic this morning, so if you need to use the freeway to get where you are going this morning, allow some extra time or use an alternate route.