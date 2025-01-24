Good Morning, Las Vegas: Digging into hidden fees in auto insurance policies

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

This morning starts in the 30s, but northeast breezes at 10-20 mph develop and keep highs today in the mid-50s, despite full sunshine.

Tonight looks calm, clear, and chilly, with lows back down to the mid-30s.

Friday starts in the upper 20s and low 30s with sunshine. A few clouds arrive late this afternoon. Plan on light winds and highs in the mid-50s.

Rain Possible Starting Saturday Night

An early morning wreck is affecting traffic on the ramp from I-15 southbound to I-11/U.S. 95. All lanes are closed.

Traffic outlook Jan. 24, 2025

Lack of transparency in auto insurance policies leaves Nevada drivers frustrated

Nevada drivers are frustrated over hidden fees buried in their auto insurance policies.

These hidden costs, often called "excluded driver fees," can quickly drive up premiums. One Las Vegas driver is speaking out about what he sees as a lack of transparency from his insurance company.

Lack of transparency in auto insurance policies leaves Nevada drivers frustrated

Unpacking immigration news: What to know about Laken Riley Act, Trump's blocked executive order

Two major developments in President Donald Trump's commitment to cracking down on illegal immigration would have a direct impact on our community here in Las Vegas.

The president's recent executive order to end birthright citizenship failed its first legal hurdle, but the Laken Riley Act is moving forward.

Unpacking immigration news: What to know about Laken Riley Act, Trump's blocked executive order

ICYMI: Stone scores 19 seconds into game, Hertl scores in 4th straight, and Vegas downs St. Louis 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights played a sound defensive game after allowing at least three goals in every game of its four-game winless streak.