Good Morning, Las Vegas: Day two of candidate interviews for CCSD's next superintendent

Get ready for beautiful weather as a mild and warm pattern sets up over the Southwest. Today, we're expecting to hit the 80s. Grab the sunscreen!

A strong ridge of high pressure is setting up to build in the western United States through this week with temperatures soaring 10-15 degrees warmer than average here in Las Vegas.

A weak low-pressure wave will develop and push into Southern Nevada by the tail end of the work week, but temperatures will remain above average in the 70s. Typically our temperatures reliably hit the mid to upper 60s this time of year in Las Vegas.

Near 80° Today

We are seeing ramp and lane closures on Interstate 15 for the ongoing I-15 South Widening Project this week.

All this week from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound 1-15 will be reduced to one lane between St. Rose Parkway and Cactus Avenue.

The northbound 1-15 off-ramp to Cactus Avenue will be closed as well.

Two candidates make their case to shape the future of the Clark County School District

Two of the top candidates to be the next Clark County School District superintendent faced questions from the district's Board of School Trustees on Monday evening.

Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller was there to follow new developments in the search for the person who will shape the future of education for thousands of students in Southern Nevada.

'I don't want anyone to go through this': Las Vegas teen speaks out after being run over

Chelsea Madrigal was walking home from school on Feb. 5 when she was run over by a black pickup truck at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Dashcam video shows the horrifying moment the 14-year-old was struck head-on as the car made a right turn.

Her message now is that we all need to pay attention because in seconds, life can be changed forever.

ICYMI: LA Kings rally in 3rd period for 5-2 win over Golden Knights

The Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night.

Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored in the second period for Vegas, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves.

Vegas continues to lead the Pacific Division but has dropped two of three against Los Angeles this season. The Golden Knights host Chicago on Thursday.