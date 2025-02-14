Good Morning, Las Vegas: Concerns over Clark County School District's superintendents candidates

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more

Scattered showers today, and breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Dry and milder this weekend as high pressure builds in. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Dry and milder next week with highs in the mid-60s.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range until 4 p.m. Heavy snow above 7,000 feet and gusts up to 50 mph will make travel very difficult to impossible.

Breezy Today, Stray PM Shower

Roadways are mostly clear this morning of traffic incidents as well as moisture after yesterday's rainfalls.

If you are planning to head out this evening, take caution with all of those celebrating Valentine's Day out and about.

Concerns raised over superintendent candidates for Clark County School District

The Clark County School District is one step closer to a new superintendent.

The names of the six candidates were made public this week and some applicants are already causing a stir.

Channel 13 spoke with a parent who said she wants the new candidate to be transparent and fair and help improve CCSD's education.

Concerns raised over superintendent candidates for Clark County School District

Vegas Thrill Rookie Charitie Luper breaks barriers in volleyball and inspires athletes

From battling blood clots to representing underrepresented communities, Charitie Luper’s journey is a testament to resilience and determination in professional volleyball. It’s these very challenges that fuel her determination and inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

Black History Month: Vegas Thrill Rookie Charitie Luper breaks barriers in volleyball and inspires young athletes

Love is in the airport. Pop-up Marriage License Bureau returns to Harry Reid International

Getting married in Las Vegas is going to be easier for travelers passing through Harry Reid International Airport — just in time for Valentine's Day!

Tuesday, the airport opened their Marriage License Bureau once again. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya opened the pop-up to welcome couples from across the globe.