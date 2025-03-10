Good Morning, Las Vegas: Community to meet the CCSD superintendent candidates tonight

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Monday daytime highs will be in the low to mid-70s for the majority of us, with lots of sun and some high clouds expected here and there throughout the day.

We're tracking an area of low pressure that will be coming off the coast of California and into our neck of the woods starting Tuesday, which will likely contribute to the return of gustier winds late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Plus, temperatures will start to cool back off below normal, but we don't expect much precipitation in Las Vegas at this point outside of a stray sprinkle or two.

The biggest thing we're keeping our eye on right now is the next area of low pressure and round of unsettled weather rolling across the region overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Rain chances are very high on Thursday for the Las Vegas Valley, with high temps not likely to exceed 60 degrees.

We have a heads up for drivers. Two new road closures have started in the valley, and they could affect your commute this week.

We want to map out some detours for you to help you get around town a little easier.

Traffic reporter Guy Tannenbaum has what you need to know.

Happening tonight: Public forum with candidates to be next CCSD superintendent

Tonight is the night many of you have been waiting for when it comes to the CCSD superintendent search.

The school district is holding a forum at Rancho High School ot help you learn about the final candidates.

The search has been narrowed to three people: Jesse Welsh, the CEO of Nevada State High School; Ben Shuldiner, superintendent of the Lansing School District in Michigan; and Jhone Ebert, the current state superintendent of public instruction.

The candidates will meet students, parents and staff from across the district, answering questions about their vision for the district.

A portion of the forum will be live-streamed for you to watch from home. On Tuesday, the candidates will have their final interviews with the board of trustees, and on Thursday, the board is expected to make a selection.

13 Connects: Looking ahead to U.S Vets' 'Veterans Stand Down' event

For the last few weeks, Channel 13 has been helping heroes who've served our country–especially those who don't have a place to call home.

Our 13 Connects "Stand Up for Veterans" campaign is benefiting local organization U.S. Vets Las Vegas, supporting their mission to better the lives of local veterans through helping them find meals, jobs, housing and other services.

On Wednesday, March 12, Channel 13 is proud to be a sponsor of the U.S. Vets' "Veterans Stand Down," their annual event which connects veterans with community resources all in one place.

This year's event will be taking place at the World Market Center, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with more than 200 different agencies registered to participate.

ICYMI: LA Kings beat Golden Knights 6-5

Adrian Kempe scored the winner in the Los Angeles Kings’ 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

The Kings won their second straight and ended the Golden Knights’ four-game winning streak that started after a 5-2 loss in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

Los Angeles went 3-1 against the Golden Knights this season, having won three in a row.

Up next, the Golden Knights kick off a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh.