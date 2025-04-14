Good Morning, Las Vegas: Community forums start today for a master plan of CCSD facilities.

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we want to make sure you know how you can make your voices heard when it comes to the future of facilities in the Clark County School District.

Your voice matters for CCSD's long-term plan to overhaul district facilities

Happening today, CCSD begins the first in a series of open fourms to hear your input on the future of local schools.

The district has announced a new Facility Master Plan that will guide how schools are used and where money is invested over the next 5-10 years.

The plan covers everything from buildings and school locations to educational programs and grade configurations.

CCSD says the goal is to address challenges like overcrowding and aging buildings while creating modern learning spaces.

If you want to voice your thoughts, meetings will be scheduled across the valley, including in North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and rural areas.

Both in-person and virtual options are available, with sessions offered in both English and Spanish.

You can find the full list of forum dates, times, and locations HERE.

American Idol is back tonight for the second group of performances from Hawaii. This round is also the first time you at home get to vote.

The valley was watching last night as Las Vegas local and high school student Isaiah Misailegalu took the stage.

Voting for his group is closed, and he'll find out next Sunday if he's moving on.

The countdown is officially on — and time is running out for Nevadans who still need to get their Real ID.

Earlier this year, Shakeria Hawkins walked viewers through the process of getting a Real ID firsthand. Three months later, she returned to the DMV to check on Nevada’s progress and how many residents have since stepped up to meet the looming deadline.

Las Vegas will see temperatures reach the upper 80s through Tuesday.

Our temperatures will drop slightly Wednesday with a high of 85 ahead of a low-pressure trough that will drop into Southern Nevada Thursday. When that happens, prepare for breezy conditions and a cooldown with a possible slight chance of precipitation.

More lane reductions and closures are coming as part of the I-15 South Widening Project.

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Monday, April 14 to Friday, April 18



Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue closed

8 p.m. Monday, April 14 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 15