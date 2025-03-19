Good Morning, Las Vegas: Chilly temps linger, next steps to move Veterans Memorial, and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

High pressure builds in today with highs in the low to mid-60s. Warmer temperatures return on Thursday.

We'll have mostly sunny skies and low 70s. The 70s will stay with us through the weekend, and we'll see the 80s early next week.

Cool Today, Warm-up On Deck

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are working two different wrecks this morning.

A fatal accident happened at the intersection of Charleston and Shadow Lane. One person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are also responding to a critical injury wreck at the intersection of Reno and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Both of these intersections will be closed for several hours.

Next steps expected for moving Nevada State Veterans Memorial

Today, the Las Vegas City Council is expected to take the next step in moving the Nevada State Veterans Memorial to the Thunderbird Family Sports Complex in the northwest valley.

The council is expected to approve a contract with a design services firm to move the memorial's statues from the Grant Sawyer property to the park.

The 18 statues represent figures from multiple conflicts, from the Revolutionary War to modern conflicts in the Middle East. The memorial has long been housed at the Grant Sawyer building in Las Vegas, where the state used to have its local offices. But those have since moved and their new property isn't large enough to bring the memorial along, too.

Last year, the city announced the memorial's new home would be Thunderbird Park, which has room for potential enhancements too, like an outdoor amphitheater and other amenities for those coming to pay their respects.

We covered the dedication ceremony for some of those statues back in 2016. You can watch that here:

Consumer Alert: Toxic chemicals found in popular synthetic braiding hair

For many, braids are more than just a hairstyle—they are a cultural statement and a convenient, low-maintenance beauty choice. But could they come at a cost to consumers’ health?

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to locals to hear their concerns.

Teachers Go Back to School: How a Spring Break workshop is transforming classroom learning

This Spring Break, it's all about the earth for 130 Southern Nevada teachers.

Educating the educators means these teachers are engaging in hands-on learning experiences during a two-day workshop hosted in part by the Nevada Division of Minerals and the Nevada Mining Association.